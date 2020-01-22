Kenneth N. Christensen

February 19, 1928 - January 18, 2020

Age 91, of Racine passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Ken was born February 19, 1928 to Soren and Ella (nee Sorensen) Christensen in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine where he attended school. Ken served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. On December 29, 1951 he was united in marriage to Estelle May Johnson in Racine. Following their marriage, they resided in Racine. Estelle passed away September 29, 2010. Ken worked as a truckdriver all his life, first as a milkman for Marigold Dairy then as an independent steel hauler for Checker Express. He was a member of North Cape Lutheran Church.

Ken is survived by his children: Tom (Sue) Christensen, Sheryl (Pat) Bulgrin, Barb( Dan) Robbins and Scott (Sandy) Christensen, his grandchildren: Hiya and Matt Christensen, Kendra (Jimmy) Bulgrin, Kristen (John) Binder, Kari (Nick) Pender, Jason (Whitney) Hribar, Nicki (Kurt) Goetzke and Kelly (Jake) Mueller, great-grandchildren: Everett, Forrest, Brody, Oliver, Caleb, Grady, Bryce and Kaycen. He is further survived by his brother Rich (Kathy) Christensen and sister-in-law Sue (Doug) Stover, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years, May, mother-in-law Isabel, brothers Ray and Milt (Marilyn) and sister-in-law Eunice (Ted) Mueller.

The family has suggested, in honor of Ken, memorials be made to Amazing Grays Social Club or North Cape Lutheran Church.

Ken's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff at Gates Hall, Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove and the Aurora Hospice staff for all their care and compassion.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, at a later date.

