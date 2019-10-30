Kenneth Philip Petrowski

July 20, 1950 – October 26, 2019

ANTIOCH, IL – Kenneth Philip Petrowski, 69, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, IL. He was born in Wausau, WI, on July 20, 1950, son of the late Philip and Frances (Née: Michalewicz) Petrowski.

Ken graduated high school from St. Francis de Sales Preparatory Seminary in St. Francis, WI. He then attended the University of Houston and University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Ken was a former Vice President & General Manager for the ZF Group, a company that manufactures marine transmissions and torque converters. He enjoyed boating and fishing. Ken also had the vision and talent for remodeling, do-it yourself projects, and maintaining his yard.

Ken is survived by his wife, Joan Petrowski of Antioch, IL; sons, RP (Kelly) Petrowski of Verona, WI; Michael (Karrie) Petrowski of Byron Center, MI; daughter, Meghan Petrowski of Antioch, IL; grandchildren, Harper Petrowski, Rylee Petrowski, Regan Petrowski; brothers, Rodney "Ron" (Sally) Petrowski, Glenn Petrowski; sister, Connie (Randy) Thompson; previous wife, Linda Fonk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Petrowski.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the (kidney.org) or the ( ).

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI, 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM