Kenneth R. Lukow

April 27, 1931 - May 16, 2019

RACINE - Following many visits from family and friends, Kenneth Richard Lukow, age 88, passed away on May 16, 2019, at the Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., Racine, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ken's memory to Riverbend Nature Center (riverbendracine.org/about/donate), Next Act Theatre (nextact.org/donate), or a .

