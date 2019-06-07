Kenneth R. Lukow (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church
625 College Ave.
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church
625 College Ave.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Kenneth R. Lukow

April 27, 1931 - May 16, 2019

RACINE - Following many visits from family and friends, Kenneth Richard Lukow, age 88, passed away on May 16, 2019, at the Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., Racine, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation at 2:00 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ken's memory to Riverbend Nature Center (riverbendracine.org/about/donate), Next Act Theatre (nextact.org/donate), or a .

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 7, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War bullet Purdue University
