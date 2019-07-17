Kenneth Robert Damaschke, Sr.

February 20, 1939 - July 14, 2019

RACINE – Kenneth R. Damaschke, Sr., 80, passed away at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Ken was born on February 20, 1939, the son of the late Robert and Lillian (nee: Krogh) Damaschke. He attended Racine Lutheran before enlisting and proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. On January 4, 1964 he married Judy M. Jensen.

Ken also served as an operating engineer with Oakes and Sons for over 30 years; a job he truly enjoyed.

He will be remembered as a kind man that loved God and his family. A close third were the Cubs and the Packers. He will also be remembered for his love for, and achievements in bowling; not only as a competitor but as a junior coach.

In addition to his loving wife, Judy, Ken is survived by his children, Ken (Joanne) Damaschke, Jr. of Holmen, Kathy (fiancé, George Frank) Damaschke of Racine; his grandchildren, Kaleb Damaschke, Rachael Damaschke, Nathan Damaschke, Haylee Castaneda, Lauren Castaneda; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sonja Peterchak, Simone Lembcke, Jim Weber, Dale (Karen) Weber; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was also preceded in death by his brother, Ron Damaschke and his brothers-in-law, Joe Peterchak and Ron Lembcke.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, July 21, 2019 for a visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 4:00 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear Cubs or Packers attire in honor of Ken. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to HALO (2000 DeKoven Ave, Racine, WI 53403) and Veterans Outreach (1624 Yout St, Racine, WI 53404.)

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com