Kenneth T. Beth

September 10, 1928 - April 24, 2019

RACINE - Kenneth T. Beth, age 90, passed away early Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Kenneth was born in Racine on September 10, 1928, son of the late William and Alice (nee: Rockwell) Beth.

Ken proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On April 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Petersen at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a longtime member. They shared fifty-four beautiful years together before Donna preceded him in death in 2005. Ken owned and operated Ken's Lunch where he made many friends and served many patrons for over thirty years before he retired in 1983. A sports enthusiast, Ken enjoyed playing all sports, especially softball, and he also competed in many golf tournaments throughout the state. He will be remembered fondly for his entrepreneurship, his superb ability at goofing off, his yard perfectionism, and above all, his great love for his family.

Ken will be dearly missed by his children, Betty Lou Erickson of St. Charles, IL, Christine (Ronald) Huebner of Racine, Debra Seater of Racine, Thomas Beth (Cynthia Kritner) of Racine; granddaughter, Jessica Sheppard; great grandchildren, Cullen, Thomas and Nicholas Sheppard, Grayson Beltoya; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Ken was also preceded in death by his siblings, Donald and Edward Beth, and Shirley (Robert) Coles; sons-in-law, Bill Erickson and Tom Seater.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Foundation have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Harmony and Ola at Gates Hall at the Veteran's Home and to Kyle at Ascension All Saints 2nd Floor for all of their loving and compassionate care.

