Kenneth T. Beth (1928 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenneth T. Beth

September 10, 1928 - April 24, 2019

RACINE - Kenneth T. Beth, age 90, passed away early Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Foundation have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Veterans bullet World War II
