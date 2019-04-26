Kenneth T. Beth
September 10, 1928 - April 24, 2019
RACINE - Kenneth T. Beth, age 90, passed away early Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Foundation have been suggested.
