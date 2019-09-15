Kenneth Valentine Hadley

RACINE - Kenneth Valentine Hadley, age 84, made his transition on September 9, 2019.

The Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 1200pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 1100am until the time of service.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com