CALDWELL - Was a 61 year resident of Caldwell, WI. He found peace on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband for nearly 57 years of Nancy L. Pugh who preceded him in death in 2011. Loving father of David (Debora) Pugh, Lora (Thomas) Stumpf, Brian (Pamela) Pugh, Bruce (Karen) Pugh, and Roger (Robin) Pugh; very proud grandpa of David (Torrie) Pugh, Danielle (Mitch) Grulke, Jessie (Robert) Bertrang, Melissa (Jed) Jensen, Kristin and Jennifer Pugh, Eric (Kim) Pugh, and Ryan (Ashley) Pugh, Zack Jensen and Chris Stumpf; great-grandpa of Amanda, Jenna, and Madison Bertrang, Emersyn and Maevyn Jensen, River Pugh and Raina Pugh. He is further survived by other loving relatives and special friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Humphrey and Ruby Pugh and brother Glenn Pugh. Ken was a dedicated volunteer fire fighter for Tichigan Fire Department for over 50 years and served his country proudly with the US Army in the Korean War. He also was an active member of Caldwell United Methodist Church, but his true joy was spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. The family will receive friends at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago (930 Main St. Mukwonago) on Wednesday, February 27, from 3-7 PM and again on Thursday at CALDWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 8504 Caldwell Rd, (Hwy O, just south of Hwy L) in Caldwell from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Services at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Caldwell Cemetery. Memorial in Ken's name will be directed to his church and Tichigan Fire Department. S&B-Mukwonago [email protected] 262-363-7126
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 28, 2019