Kenneth Wayne Price

MOUNT PLEASANT – Kenneth W. Price, 62, passed away at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at New Omega Baptist Church (5731 Northwestern Ave) on Saturday, July 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fred Richmond officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

