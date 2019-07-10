Kenneth Wayne Price

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne Price.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth Wayne Price

MOUNT PLEASANT – Kenneth W. Price, 62, passed away at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet at New Omega Baptist Church (5731 Northwestern Ave) on Saturday, July 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating his Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fred Richmond officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.