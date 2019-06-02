Kevin Bernard Buska

December 30, 1955 - May 25, 2019

RACINE - Kevin Bernard Buska, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019.

Kevin was born to the late Bernard and Marian (nee: Johnson) Buska on December 30, 1955, at St. Luke's hospital in Racine. He was united in marriage to Erma Linda Serra on July 30, 2005, at their house in Racine.

Kevin graduated from Park High School in 1973. When he was a little boy, Kevin and his brothers would spend many summers at Camp Anokijig. Kevin and his wife, Linda, were faithful members at St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Kevin enjoyed working with his hands. He was a Master Mechanic at Paleman Dodge and has been a mechanic for 40 years. Some of Kevin's hobbies included fishing and riding his motorcycle. Kevin was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Family was important to Kevin, he cherished every moment he had with them. He especially loved all of Linda's children and grandchildren. Kevin will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Kevin's memory is his loving wife, Linda Buska; his brothers: Keith (Donna) Buska and Kurt (Diane) Buska; his nephew, Kent Bradley Buska; his daughters, Mary Gonsalez, Valarie (Salvador) Ramirez, Yolanda Gonsalez, and Jessica (Jason) Hansen; his brothers-in-law: Orlando (Belinda) Serra, Joaquin (Lori) Serra, Enrico Serra, and Dave Serra; his grandchildren: Tony (Michelle) Gonsalez, Roman (Britteny) Najera Jr., Filiberto Gonsalez, Aaliyah Almestia, Eelicia Escalera, Leticia Noel, Mia Hansen, Stephanie Hansen, and Jason Hansen Jr.; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Gonsalez, Gab Najera, Reyes Westmorland, and Láriah Lewis; his best friend, Juan Bruce; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday for a time of visitation from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361