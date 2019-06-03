Kevin Bernard Buska
December 30, 1955 - May 25, 2019
RACINE - Kevin Bernard Buska, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday for a time of visitation from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361