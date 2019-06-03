Kevin Bernard Buska (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Kevin Bernard Buska

December 30, 1955 - May 25, 2019

RACINE - Kevin Bernard Buska, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday for a time of visitation from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 3, 2019
