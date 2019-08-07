Kevin Edward Kolis

June 19, 1952 - August 3, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT- Kevin Edward Kolis, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019 at the age of 67 from cardiac complications.

Kevin will forever be remembered by his brother Conrad (Nancy) Kolis of Cincinnati, OH, his daughter Rebecca Kolis of St Paul, MN, his son Brian (Rachel) Kolis of Marietta, GA, four grandchildren Isaiah, Christopher, Elena and Annabelle and the mother of his children Mary Ann Kolis. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Helen Kolis of Chicago, IL, stepmother Rose Lombardi Kolis and additional family and friends. Kevin will also be fondly remembered by his numerous friends and extended family members who have enjoyed his witty sense of humor.

Kevin was born on June 19, 1952 on the south side of Chicago. He was a proud graduate of St. Mary's University in Winona, MN and has a Master's degree from Purdue University. After moving to Racine, WI in 1976 he began his 38-year career at S.C. Johnson as a Consultant in the Information Technology organization. He will be remembered for his love of all things hockey, especially the Milwaukee Admirals and the Chicago Blackhawks, a master of crosswords and sudoku, a pizza and craft beer connoisseur, and a guy who enjoyed golfing and trains. He was an active member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church and served as the Chairman of Investment Subcommittee, a member of the Finance Committee, and the former Vice President of the Racine Catholic Cemeteries Board of Directors.

His funeral service will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church Monday, August 12 at noon,1509 Grand Ave. Racine. Visitation will be in the Church from 10 am until the time of Mass. Burial services will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 11:30am at Resurrection Cemetery 7201 Archer Rd, Justice, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. Memorial donations may be made to St. Richard Church.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com