Kevin James Tennessen October 12, 1970 - May 30, 2020 ROCHESTER - Kevin James Tennessen, 49, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kwasigroch Group Home. He was a lifelong resident of Racine County, born on October 12, 1970, the son of Paul and Linda (nee: Henke) Tennessen. He was a graduate of Union Grove High School. He lived for a few years at Southern Colony, then at Kwasigroch Group Home for more than 33 years. Loved by two families! Kevin enjoyed the three stooges, Elmo and especially loved babies. Surviving is his mother, Linda Tennessen of Franklin, grandmother, Leona Tennessen of Minnesota, sister, Dawn (Mark) Bednar of Burlington and a brother, Steve (Tracy Jo) Tennessen of Plant City, FL. Nieces and nephews, Ashley, Austin, Abby and Ella and grandnephew, Enzo. He is further survived by his caregiver, Sue Kwasigroch and her children, Jessa, Shana, Christa and Mike. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Paul, grandfather, James Tennessen and maternal grandparents, Ewald and Marian Henke. Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be a time to meet with family and friends, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Kevin will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and observe social distancing when attending. A special thank you to Kwasigroch Group Home and Allay Home & Hospice for their kind and loving care of Kevin. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
