Kevin S. Christensen

October 4, 1968 - May 30, 2019

RACINE - Kevin Scott Christensen, age 50, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

He was born in Racine, October 4, 1968, son of Carolyn L. (Weber) Christensen and the late Harold L. Christensen.

Kevin attended Wm. Horlick High School. He enjoyed the outdoors working as a landscaper as well as hunting and fishing. Kevin always was willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Carolyn Christensen; sister, Jodi Christensen and fiancé Branon Stachowiak; his longtime companion Charlotte "Pinky" Mitchell and son Joseph; aunts and uncles, Lydia VanHara, Robert Weber, John (Kitty) Christensen, Karen (Randy) Sowinski; cousins, Stacey (Kevin) Daugherty, Sarah (Gregory) Szepesi, Julie Christensen (Andrew David), Brian Christensen, Karly Christensen; other relatives, friends, and his four legged companion, Dude.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the entrance. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Horizon Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

