Kevin S. Christensen
October 4, 1968 - May 30, 2019
RACINE - Kevin Scott Christensen, age 50, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the entrance. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday 5:00 p.m. until time of service.
