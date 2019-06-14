Kevin S. Christensen (1968 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Kevin S. Christensen

October 4, 1968 - May 30, 2019

RACINE - Kevin Scott Christensen, age 50, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will be held Saturday 10:00 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery. Please meet at the entrance. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Friday 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 14, 2019
