Kim Marie Mitchell

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Community Church,
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
215 Newman Rd
Obituary
Kim Marie Mitchell

RACINE - Kim Marie Mitchell, 57, passed away at her daughter's residence on Sunday, June 22, 2019.

A Memorial Service (directed by her family) will be held at Faith Community Church, 215 Newman Rd., at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dino Galati officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the church.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 25, 2019
