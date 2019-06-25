Kim Marie Mitchell

RACINE - Kim Marie Mitchell, 57, passed away at her daughter's residence on Sunday, June 22, 2019.

A Memorial Service (directed by her family) will be held at Faith Community Church, 215 Newman Rd., at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dino Galati officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the church.

Please see the Draeger-Langendorf website for the complete obituary. www.draeger-langendorf.com