Kimberly Jean Audetat

July 4, 1961 - June 12, 2019

Kimberly Jean Audetat, 57, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 12, 2019.

She was born to Roger and Janice Schmelzer on July 4, 1961 in Marshfield. The family moved to Burlington where Kim would spend her childhood and graduate from Burlington High School in 1979. She received a degree in Dental Hygiene from MATC and worked in dental offices in southeast Wisconsin. She obtained her Bachelors Degree in Health Sciences from University of St. Francis. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Masters Degree in Career and Technical Education through the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 2015. Kim worked for Walworth County Seal a Smiles program for several years.

Kim met her husband, Vincent Audetat, in his hometown of Reedsburg. They were married there on September 24, 1988. They moved to Lake Geneva in 1992 to raise their children and enjoy 30 years of partnership. Kim loved to read, garden, cook, watch true TV crime shows, and spend time with her many friends and family.

Kim is survived by her husband, Vince; children Lauren (Jeremy Ahrens) Audetat and Benjamin (Emily Lannon) Audetat; honorary granddaughter Penny Ahrens; mother Janice Schmelzer; sisters Jackie O'Neill and Sue Hawley; brothers-in-law Tom Audetat and Renn (Dawn) Gadel; sisters-in-law Andree and Robin Audetat, Liz (Kevin) Schara and Leslie Erdmann, and mother-in-law Bess Little.

She is proceeded in death by her father Roger Schmelzer, brother Brian, uncle Donald Geiger, brothers-in-law Tom O'Neill, Mark Hawley, Steve Johnson, and Eugene Erdmann and sister-in-law Donna Audetat.

Her family is holding a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4, 2019 at the Mercantile Hall in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the local charity "The Time is Now" at timeisnowtohelp.org/donate.