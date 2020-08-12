1/1
Kristin R. Halverson
Kristin R. Halverson

August 9, 1972 - July 31, 2020

FRANKSVILLE - Kristin Rae Halverson, age 47, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 the result of a car accident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:00 am with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Kristin Halverson page, select service, and select livestream. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Thursday, August 13, 2020, 5-7 pm and Friday at the church 10 am until 10:45 am.

Groups of 50 for the visitation will be observed. Masks and social distancing are required and masks will be available if needed. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
August 11, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
