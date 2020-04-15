Kristine L. Havn

1970 - 2020

Kristine L. Havn (Martin), age 50, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home in Golden, CO. surrounded by her family. She was born March 22, 1970, in Milwaukee, WI to Sandra and Gary Martin. She was the oldest of 4 children and mother to Laila Anesa Havn.

Kristine graduated from Case High School in 1988 and from The University of WI, Parkside in 1992. She majored in Political Science and went on to have a successful career in retail and management. She moved to Golden, CO in 1998 with her former spouse, Scott Havn, where she lived until her passing in 2020. She enjoyed the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains and explored the landscape with her treasured and beloved daughter, Laila. She traveled with Laila often to Wisconsin to see her family and would make an adventure of the journey home by visiting states and interesting places along the way. She had the biggest, most kind heart of anyone and was always the catalyst in the family to be sure milestones were celebrated and moments were made into memories. Her favorite things to do in Wisconsin included visiting Lake Michigan, going to the State Fair, and watching the July 3rd Milwaukee fireworks. She always made time to visit extended family, whether that was lunch with cousins or visiting with Aunts and Uncles. Kristine was a voracious reader and especially loved Tom Clancy novels.

Kristine will be forever remembered by her loving parents Gary and Sandra Martin, her daughter Laila Anesa Havn, and former spouse and father of her child, Scott Havn. She is also survived by her 3 younger siblings, Scott (Valeria) Martin, Kevin (Jennifer) Martin and Becky (Chad) Jaeger, along with 6 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kristine's life will be had at a future date when our loving family and friends can be with us. Until this time, please keep Kristine's parents and daughter in your thoughts and prayers.