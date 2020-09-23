1/1
Kurt Charles Andersen
1953 - 2020
Kurt Charles Andersen

December 29, 1953 - September 20, 2020

RACINE - Kurt Charles Andersen, 66, passed away on September 20, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

Kurt was born in Racine on December 29, 1953 to the late Russell and Lorraine (nee Nash) Andersen. Kurt worked for InSinkErator for 41 years before retiring on December 29, 2012. Kurt loved to work with his hands. He built computers and tinkered with his Mustang. He enjoyed carpentry and motorcycles as well. Kurt was an avid Packers fan and would not eat dinner until the Sunday game was over. Kurt also loved his dogs, Lucy and Gussy. Kurt was a truly kind and generous person who will be missed by many.

Left to cherish Kurt's memories is his significant other of 24 years Tammy Walter; son: Jamie Andersen; sister: Lori Bush; and brother Leonard Andersen. Kurt is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, brother: Larry Andersen, and his niece.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In leu of flowers memorials may be dedicated to the Racine Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Kurt's service will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.

Special thank you to Seasons Hospice facility in Oak Creek, WI, for taking care of Kurt in his final moments.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI, 53405

(262)634-3361



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
