Kyle A. Wanat

November 16, 1984 - February 24, 2020

Kyle A. Wanat, 35, of Burlington, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Born in Burlington on November 16, 1984, he was the son of Joseph and Penny (nee Smith) Wanat III. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. He was a lifetime resident of Burlington.

Kyle was baptized and confirmed at Burlington United Methodist Church. He worked as a landscape engineer and loved being outdoors doing photography, fishing and camping. He loved his work and had a passion for landscape design and horticulture in general. He played guitar, had a passion for music and was also known and loved for his keen sense of humor. Family was of upmost importance to him.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Joseph Wanat III of Drummond, Wisconsin and Penny (Tom) Werth of Burlington; partner, Serena; daughter, Amara; brothers, Joe Wanat and Stephen (Jennifer) Werth; sister-in-law, Carol Werth; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Owen Smith and Almira and Joseph Wanat and a brother, Michael Werth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated in order to open a college account for his daughter Amara.

Memorial Service for Kyle will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 until the time of service at 7PM.

