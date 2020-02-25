Lamont A. Polzin

October 6, 1945 - February 21, 2020

RACINE - Lamont Arthur Polzin, age 74, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 6, 1945, son of the late Louis and Myrtle (Nee: Wren) Polzin.

Lamont graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1963". He proudly enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and was stationed in Germany. Lamont retired from SC Johnson after working at Waxdale for 44 years. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Lamont enjoyed going out for breakfast, Sunday family dinners and anything that involved his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Bev (Brian) Torgerson, Nick Polzin, Stacy McMillan; grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan, Ben, Brody, and Ava; sister, Dorothy Jarvela; brother, Louis (Georgia) Polzin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son Lamont Jr; and siblings, Thomas, Lucille, Betty, Robert, Eleanor, and Marvin.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6:00 pm. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 5-6 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Ascension All Saints Hospital ICU for their loving and compassionate care.

