LaNay J. Wampole October 18, 1933 – March 6, 2019 MOUNT PLEASANT – LaNay James Wampole, age 85, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. LaNay was born in Alma Center, WI on October 18, 1933 to loving parents, Beulah Viola (nee: DuPont) and James Thomas Wampole. On May 21, 1955 at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Amherst, WI, he was united in marriage with Irene Evelyn (nee: Kropidlowski) Wampole. Sadly, she passed away on June 26, 2018. LaNay eventually passed away of a broken heart after losing his beautiful wife of 63 years. LaNay was a decorated Battalion Chief for the City of Racine Fire Department, where he protected our community for over 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the City of Racine 20 Year Club, the Wisconsin Professional Firefighters Association, Racine Firefighters Local 321 and St. Edward Catholic Church. As an accomplished handyman, LaNay could fix anything….for anyone! Outside of the fire department, he had a great appreciation for nature – especially birdwatching. Above all, LaNay loved spending time with his entire family. Surviving are his children, David (Jerilynn) Wampole of Rhinelander, WI; Duane (Judy) Wampole of Leitchfield, KY; and Cynthia (Tim) Zarzecki of Union Grove; grandchildren, Katie Stobbe, Adam (Tala) Wampole, Mark (Hannah Domnick) Wampole, Josh (Amy) Wampole, Jarod (Brittany) Wampole, Sara (Remy Hilsabeck) Zarzecki, Heather (Zach Quever) Zarzecki and Rachel (Branden Newer) Zarzecki; great-grandchildren, Easton, Coy, Cade, Ty, Hadley & Reed; siblings, Ronald (Karen) Wampole, Raymond Wampole, Richard (Mary) Wampole, Roger (Claudia) Wampole, Randy (Jo) Wampole, Betty (Don) Kristner, Bonnie (Leonard) Weinsz, Yelanda Kraus and Dinieta Wampole; brothers-in-law, Stanley Kropidlowski and John Kropidlowski; sister-in-law, Florence (Roger) Gerbig; nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters of the Racine Fire Department, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name. In addition to his parents and wife, LaNay was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Pam Wampole; brothers, Roland (Madeline) Wampole and Russel Wampole; sister, Cheryl (Denny) Logan; brothers-in-law, Ervin, Robert (Helen) and Leonard Kropidlowski; and sisters-in-law, Luella (Steve) Yach, Bernice (Walter) Firkus and Angeline (Joe) Skibinski. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the have been suggested. Special note of thanks to Ridgewood Care Center & Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care & support given in LaNay’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



