Lance K. Poelmann

OF FLORIDA AND NEW YORK - Lance Kevin Poelmann, 56 of Florida, NY. Lance entered into rest in a motorcycle accident on May 19, 2019, in West Milford, NJ.

Lance is fondly remembered as a passionate father, coach, athlete, friend, and brother.

Born and raised in his beloved Racine, Wisconsin, at the age of 23, he moved to the Tampa Bay area. He lived there for 22 years attending college, working, and playing on softball, and baseball teams.

A born athlete, he competed in many sports throughout his lifetime including high jump, pole vault, and football in high school. After moving to Tampa Bay he played with National Champion Red Tide baseball team.

A 4 -wheeling enthusiast, he competed in multiple Jeep 4 wheel drive off road Triathlons in the Smokey Mountains. Lance was a lifelong motorcyclist and enjoyed riding his Harley '08 V-Rod around the picturesque Hudson Valley.

He married Laura Miller and they had two sons, Hans and Vaughnn. The family moved to Warwick, NY in 2002, to raise their boys, and to be closer to family. Lance was a dedicated father, who enthusiastically coached little league and youth football teams. He learned the art of tuning downhill skis to support his sons' love of downhill ski racing. As ski race parent, he spent every winter weekend on the hill watching, advising and photographing the skiers on the slopes.

Lance is survived by his two sons, Hans and Vaughnn, their mother Laura, brothers Kurt (Dona), Kyle (DeAnna), Logan and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, team-mates, and colleague.

Lance was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Phyllis Poelman.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com