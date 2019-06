Lance K. Poelmann

OF FLORIDA AND NEW YORK - Lance Kevin Poelmann, 56 of Florida, NY. Lance entered into rest in a motorcycle accident on May 19, 2019, in West Milford, NJ.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

