Lane K. Schweitzer

June 18, 2003 - March 27, 2019

ELKHORN - Schweitzer, Lane Kenneth, age 15, of Elkhorn, died due to a tragic motorcycle accident in Walworth County on Wednesday March 27, 2019.

Lane was born June 18, 2003 in Burlington, the son of Judy (nee. Henningfeld) Schweitzer and Chad Schweitzer. He spent his life in Elkhorn, where he was an extremely active and proud member of Sugar Creek 4-H and Elkhorn FFA. Lane was also a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy. A good day for Lane was ANY day he spent time with his truck "Big Blue" and project of the year. He always looked forward to taking "Big Blue" out for a ride in the field, or off to car shows or wherever his family and friends would go. Lane enjoyed working on that truck every day if he could. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, 4-wheelin', and he played sports up until the 8th grade. In the 8th grade he was in the gymnasium during physical education classes and slid into the bleachers causing a brain injury. With help from his family and friends and the amazing Elkhorn and surrounding communities, and lots of love and special time, he recovered fully from his traumatic brain injury. Lane was an awesome young man, polite and kind, energetic and spirited, he did things LANES WAY. He will be sadly missed by his Mom and Dad and Sister, and all the lives he touched in his almost 16 years. Lane was an amazing brother to Cheyenne, they had a bond that most people never have in their lifetime. Lane's organs were donated, allowing many others to have full and happy lives. His spirit lives on in those people.

Lane is survived by his Mom: Judy Schweitzer (Dave), and Dad: Chad Schweitzer (Jeni); his dear beloved Sister: Cheyenne (Luis Luna), Grandparents: William "Big Papa" and Maryann "Little G" Henningfeld of Elkhorn, Aunts and Uncles: Barb and Tom Howard, Cathy Wagner, Dave Wagner, Mark and Katie Henningfeld, Karen and Rick Johnson, Cyndi and Mark Nesson, Lauren Eve Schweitzer, and Karen Hughes; Cousins: Shelby and Caleb Wagner, Kellyn and Mallory Henningfeld, Aubree and Savana Nesson, Wyatt Schweitzer, Bryson Hughes, Jacobi Milsap and Sidekicks: Parker and Myles, and so many dear and countless friends.

Preceded in death by his dear Uncle Jimmy - James Schweitzer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:00 -2:00 PM at Elkhorn Middle School, 627 East Court Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Services will begin at 2:00 PM, open mic and eulogies following the services. Lane's Family is inviting you to the Elkhorn Middle School cafeteria following services for times of sharing, good food and friendship. Please join the family after services as the Celebration of Life will continue with Lane taking his final ride in "Big Blue" with a lantern release. Lane's family would like everyone to be a part of the lantern release at the Elkhorn Middle School.

In lieu of flowers, Lane's family suggests memorials to either the Department of Veterans Affairs, Traumatic Brain Injury Association or Spina Bifida Association.

Chad, Judy and Cheyenne wish to send a special "Thank You" to the Whitewater Rescue Department and Walworth County Sherriff Department deputies for the compassionate care of our dear son and brother Lane.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, WI 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com