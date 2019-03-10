RACINE - Larry Charles Snow age 60 died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center surrounded by his loving and caring family. Funeral services will be held at Maresh Meredith Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment will be held immediately following services at Graceland Cemetery MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Charles Snow.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 10, 2019