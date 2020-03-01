Larry Corves Storck

April 1, 1941 - February 23, 2020

Larry Corves Storck, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born on April 1, 1941 in Racine, the son of Corves and Mildred (NEE: Stege) Storck. Larry graduated from Horlick High School and served in the National Guard for six years. He married the love of his life, Marjorie Swisher on September 28, 1968.

Larry was proud to be a Racine firefighter. His service to the community began in 1966. He was a member of the Racine Fire Department Scuba Team, was promoted to Lieutenant in 1985, and became a Fire Captain in 1990. Larry retired in 1995.

Larry loved nature and animals; he enjoyed walks with his wife and dog, fishing, hiking, swimming in the quarry and feeding birds and chipmunks on his front porch. Larry was a talented musician. He played beautiful Italian songs on his accordion and you could often hear him on his porch playing happy tunes on his harmonica. Larry was also the best neighbor a person could have and will be dearly missed by his neighborhood family; especially Anna Aiello and Gary Ricchio, Steve and Rita Nelson, and Ray and Karen Emard.

Larry is survived by his daughter Dawn (Michael) Christiansen and grandchildren, Abbie Marie and Joshua Michael.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, who lived on in his heart until the day he died. He was also preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and many beloved pets.

All those close to Larry wish to thank Parkview Gardens Assisted Living, Horizon Hospice, and Home Instead Senior Care for the loving care and kindness given to Larry in his final days at home. They are also grateful for the friendships Larry formed with the wonderful care staff at Parkview Garden Assisted Living since his move there.

Memorials in Larry's name can be made to the Racine County Humane Society, 2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403.

Visitation will be at Strouf Funeral home, 1001 High St., Racine, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park to follow.

