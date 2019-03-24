Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Ohlsen. View Sign

UNION GROVE - Larry D. Ohlsen, age 85, of Union Grove passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence. Larry was born June 23, 1933 to Michael and Alma (nee Ellefson) Ohlsen in Monticello, WI. His early life was spent in Monticello before moving to Milwaukee at the age of 12. Larry graduated from high school in Milwaukee, then attended UW Madison where he received his bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science graduating from UW Madison in 1959. Larry worked as a pharmacist his whole life. He was the chief pharmacist of Waukesha County and worked as a pharmacist, for over 30 years, for Northview Home and Hospital. From 1990 through 1998 he was employed at Haupers Pharmacy, following his time at Haupers, he filled in where needed at different pharmacies. On July 20, 1991 he was united in marriage to Linda L. (nee Volling) in Yorkville, IL. Following marriage, he joined Linda in Union Grove. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Shooter’s Sports Center in Racine. He enjoyed fishing and target shooting. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda, children, Lori (Jon) Speck and Lynn (Mike) Mrotek, step-children, Laurie (Hondro) Martinez and Rhonda (Lance) Myers, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is further survived by his sisters Patricia and Marcia, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Martha Ohlsen. In honor of Larry, the family has suggested memorials be made to Union Grove Baptist Church. Larry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Love and Pastor Schlagel for all their compassion, care and assistance. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Union Grove Baptist Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 2:00 PM until 4:30PM, at the CHURCH. A burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 26th at 1:00 PM. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011



UNION GROVE - Larry D. Ohlsen, age 85, of Union Grove passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence. Larry was born June 23, 1933 to Michael and Alma (nee Ellefson) Ohlsen in Monticello, WI. His early life was spent in Monticello before moving to Milwaukee at the age of 12. Larry graduated from high school in Milwaukee, then attended UW Madison where he received his bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science graduating from UW Madison in 1959. Larry worked as a pharmacist his whole life. He was the chief pharmacist of Waukesha County and worked as a pharmacist, for over 30 years, for Northview Home and Hospital. From 1990 through 1998 he was employed at Haupers Pharmacy, following his time at Haupers, he filled in where needed at different pharmacies. On July 20, 1991 he was united in marriage to Linda L. (nee Volling) in Yorkville, IL. Following marriage, he joined Linda in Union Grove. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and a member of the Shooter’s Sports Center in Racine. He enjoyed fishing and target shooting. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda, children, Lori (Jon) Speck and Lynn (Mike) Mrotek, step-children, Laurie (Hondro) Martinez and Rhonda (Lance) Myers, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is further survived by his sisters Patricia and Marcia, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Martha Ohlsen. In honor of Larry, the family has suggested memorials be made to Union Grove Baptist Church. Larry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Love and Pastor Schlagel for all their compassion, care and assistance. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Union Grove Baptist Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 2:00 PM until 4:30PM, at the CHURCH. A burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 26th at 1:00 PM. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com Funeral Home Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home

908-11th Avenue

Union Grove , WI 53182

(262) 878-2011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close