Larrynn Gela-Jenise
Larrynn Gela-Jenise

RACINE - Larrynn Gela-Jenise, age 5, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
