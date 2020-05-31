Laura Burke 1932-2020 Laura Burke, of Camarillo, California, peacefully passed into heaven on May 14, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in July of 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Giuseppe (Joseph) Turco and Rose (Covelli) Turco, the second of their four children. As a child of the Depression she worked beside her parents to provide for the family, helping to plant crops, care for animals, preserve the harvest, and learned the value of a dollar. She often walked to town to do the family errands. Laura graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1950. She worked at J.J. Newberry's and fondly remembered her days as a "soda jerk" at Mayer Drug in Kenosha. Later, she joined the work force at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. One sunny day, when she was walking down the gravel road to add a letter to the mailbox, the boy next door, Hozie Burke, noticed her, and declared that they would be married one day. Laura told him that was "quite a line", but in October of 1953, they were joined in matrimony at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were married 64 years. In 1964 they moved to Oxnard, California, Hozie filling a position at Oxnard Air Force Base and Laura becoming a teller at the Bank of America branch serving the SeaBee base in Port Hueneme. They later relocated to Apple Valley, California. Laura worked for Bank of America for 23 years, becoming a loan officer, a branch manager and serving as a member of the regional staff. During those years she helped countless individuals buy their first homes, start businesses, realize goals, and overcome personal tragedy. She did this with skill, professionalism, grace, and compassion. Laura loved numbers - she actually enjoyed balancing her checkbook! But most of all, she treasured her faith, cherished her friends, and loved her family. Her thoughtfulness, the warmth of her home, and the hospitality she offered were legendary - the coffee, treats, and conversation were wonderful; there were amazing Italian dinners; and grandchildren and their friends could always count on a full cookie jar and her fabulous milkshakes. Laura is survived by her son, William Burke (Linda) of Camarillo; daughter, Laurie (Charles Vanoni) of Somis; five grandchildren, Matthew Vanoni, Mark (Gwyndolin) Vanoni, Michaela (Michael) Otani, Tierney (Michael) Meyer and Lee Burke; five great-grandchildren; brother, Guy Turco; and sister, Janet (Ewald) Weiss; as well as many much-loved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Mary Jane Sorensen Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19 mandates, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, Ventura, California, and Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, Wisconsin.



