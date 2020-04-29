Laura E. Colquitt

April 6, 1945 - April 24, 2020

Age 75, of Union Grove passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints, Racine. Laura was born April 6, 1945 to Clyde and Louise (nee Kohles) Cumpton in Arkansas. Her early life was spent in Arkansas where she grew up and attended schools.

Laura was a resident of Union Grove for the past 20 years. She worked as a Veterinary Tech and was a professional Dog Trainer. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with all her pets. Laura rescued and cared for many second chance dogs. She worked with them; training and loving them, giving them a chance at a new life. Being an animal lover, she also enjoyed watching various wildlife programs.

Laura is survived 2 sisters Tonie and Annie, a brother Donald, and by many close friends in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com