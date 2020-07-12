Laura J. Lossman

UNION GROVE - Laura J. Lossman passed away on June 27, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday.

Per Laura's wishes, a private family service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Simonds and the Aurora Home Hospice team for their kindness and care of Laura.

Mom, we will miss you and your bright smile!

