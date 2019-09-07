Laure B. "Cookie" Huissen (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Racine Bible Church
Obituary
Laure B. Huissen"Cookie"

January 12, 1944 – August 31, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Laure "Cookie" Huissen, age 75; beloved wife of Larry P. Huissen and dear mother of Shareen (Bruce) Kinateder, Sheila (Dave) Thomas, Larry P. (Misty) Huissen Jr., Dawn Fell (Brian) and Tracey (Jerry) Bloom; after a brave battle with Dementia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, early Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Laure's life will be held at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street). First viewing will be the visitation held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A brief second viewing will be held prior to the ceremony on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:30-6 pm at Racine Bible Church. The funeral service will be held in the church on Friday @ 6 pm, reception to immediately follow at the church. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the have been suggested..

Please see the Sunday, September 15th edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 7, 2019
