LaVerna E. Buck

RACINE - LaVerna Elizabeth "LaVerne" Buck, 102, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

On May 10, 1941, LaVerne was united in marriage to Bueford Buck.

LaVerne was an active member of Grace Church since 1984, where she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and Nursery Children's Church.

LaVerne is survived by her children; Mary Jane Buck, Carol (Daniel) Beeman and Tammi Buck; in addition to grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Private funeral services and entombment were held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

For those wishing to remember LaVerne in a special way, memorials to Grace Church Building Fund has been suggested.

LaVerne's family would like to thank the Seasons Hospice staff, especially her RN, Bethany for their compassionate care for the past year. Many thanks also to the caregivers in her home for their compassion and gentle care during her final month.

