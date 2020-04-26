LaVerne D. Fodor

October 15, 1925 - April, 18, 2020

RACINE - LaVerne Doris (nee: Funk) Fodor, 94, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday April, 18, 2020.

She was born in Racine, WI on October 15, 1925 the daughter of the late George and Ida (nee: Wilke) Funk.

She was a graduate of Racine Lutheran High School "Class of 1943". She furthered her education by attending the University of Wisconsin Madison and the University of Wisconsin Parkside. She went on to play baseball for the Webster Electric Company team and became an avid Cubs fan attending her first game at Wrigley Field in 1936 and her last game in 2010.

On April 20, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia, LaVerne was united in marriage to Frank Fodor. LaVerne was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in West Racine and St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Caledonia. She dedicated her talents and time as a seamstress for Racine Theatre Guild.

LaVerne worked as an Occupational Therapist at Southern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled retiring after many years of service. Of her many hobbies, LaVerne enjoyed Bingo, Crossword Puzzles, traveling, managing her house and yard, but most of all; her family, son Tom, daughter-in-law Catherine and grandsons; Chris and Ryan were her true joy and love.

LaVerne is survived by her son, Tom Fodor, his wife, Catherine (nee: Dorsher) Fodor, grandsons; Christopher Fodor and Ryan Fodor, in addition to brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank on March 28, 1996, as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions; LaVerne's memorial service will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Caledonia Memorial Park.

Please support LaVerne's family by expressing your support and sympathy on Sturino Funeral Home website.

And as LaVerne liked to say "Always do good things."

