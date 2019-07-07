LaVerne (Vern) Driver

September 20,1926 - June 9, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - LaVerne (Vern) Driver passed away on June 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. He was 92 years old.

Vern was born on September 20,1926 in Belleville, Illinois. His parents moved to Union Grove, Wisconsin where he attended Union Grove High School and met his future wife, Angela (Ann) Worsley. After graduating from high school, Vern joined the Navy where he served for 2 years from 1944-1946. Vern worked for several Wisconsin newspapers, including the Racine Journal Times, then worked in real estate for a number of years. He also worked part time as the main bartender for Johnson Wax Company parties.

Vern and Ann were married in 1948. Ann passed away on April 12, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy of Glendale, AZ, son, David of New Smyrna, Fla., son, Richard of Gilbert, AZ, 3 granddaughters, 1 great grandson and various nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 am. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Honor Flight organization.

