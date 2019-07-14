LaVerne (Vern) Driver (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
LaVerne (Vern) Driver

September 20,1926 - June 9, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - LaVerne (Vern) Driver passed away on June 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 am. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Honor Flight organization.

Please send condolences to

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 14, 2019
bullet World War II
