LaVerne (Vern) Driver
September 20,1926 - June 9, 2019
GLENDALE, AZ - LaVerne (Vern) Driver passed away on June 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
A Memorial Service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 am. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Honor Flight organization.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com