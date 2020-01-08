LaVerne "Vern" G. Dahl

8/24/1930 - 1/4/2020

Of Franklin, WI. Called home to the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of M. Patricia (nee Romer). Loving father of Robert (Debra Anders), Cheri (Ed) Miklas, and Kim (Marv) Gleason. Devoted grandfather of Katie (Chad), Jeff (Kim), Matt, Brad (Colleen), Morgan (Rich), Marvin (Stacey), Mistie (Matt) and wonderful great-grandfather of nine. Brother of Dolores (Donald) Amenda and the late Arletta Dahl. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends, including lifelong special friends Stan and Joanne Wargolet.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2644 124th St. (Hwy 45 + W. Five Mile Rd.) from 9:30AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11AM.

Vern worked at Wisconsin Bridge and Iron Company for over 35 years and 15 years at Open Pantry Food Marts of Wisconsin. Vern was a man of deep faith, wisdom, and an inspiration to others. The family wishes to thank Hales Corners Care Center and Allay Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Cape Lutheran Church appreciated.

