Laverne J. Glenn
1928 - 2020
Laverne J. Glenn

7/31/1928 – 8/19/20

Laverne J. Glenn, age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Racine. She was born in Racine, July 31, 1928, daughter of the late Einer and Amanda (Nee: Harthun) Alstad.

She was employed by Western Publishing Company for thirty-one years, retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her pastimes included shopping, reading, and crossword puzzles. Above all she cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Timothy (Mary) Glenn, Charles (Carrie) Glenn, all of Racine, Monica (Gary) Mueller of Shawano, WI; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Garnet Theama of Wisconsin Rapids; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
