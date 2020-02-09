Lawrence A. Thomas, Sr.

November 3, 1943 - February 2, 2020

BRISTOL - Lawrence A. Thomas, Sr. 76, passed away February 2, 2020 at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie.

He was born in Chicago, IL on November 3, 1943 to Clarence Leon Thomas, Sr. and Annie (Hardy) Thomas of Macon, GA. He was a Senior Customer Service Agent for Delta Airlines and, also, worked at the ticket counter and Air Cargo. His hobby was stargazing with the Astro Group at Bong Recreation Park and he also did woodworking.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Lawrence Allen Thomas, Jr., James Walter Thomas, Brian Lee Thomas (Christynna Ann Thomas), Renee Ward, Rae Del Morgan, Wayne Wallaert, Jr. (PJ), Dean Beatty, six grandchildren, including his special sweety-pie Madilynn; and nine great-grandchildren.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Louise Sremaniak, Elizabeth Meigel, Martha Jean Way, Edward Thomas, and Clarence Leon Thomas, Jr.; and his furry friend, Scooter.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30 am – 11:30 am. Burial with graveside service and full military honors will follow at 12 noon at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500