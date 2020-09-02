1/1
Lawrence J. Little
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence J. Little

January 21, 1946 - August 31, 2020

RACINE - Lawrence J. "Larry" Little, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at his residence. Lawrence was born in Milwaukee on January 21, 1946, son of the late John and Margaret (nee: Seifert) Little.

Larry loved growing up in Racine, and often took friends on nostalgic tours of the city. He graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1964". Furthering his education, he earned a degree in Political Science and his master's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. During the Vietnam War, Larry proudly served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and later in the Air National Guard as a tanker pilot. With a passion for flying, Larry was employed as a commercial pilot, a private pilot and lastly as a flight simulator instructor in England before he retired. When he was not flying, Larry traveled around the world. He and his motorcycle crisscrossed the US many times, including Alaska, and even the Alps.

He was a dedicated member of St. Richard Catholic Church where he loved greeting people as an usher. He also volunteered with the St. Vincent DePaul Society doing home visits. Larry will be remembered for his kind spirit and his many spontaneous acts of generosity, always looking out for others. He never forgot a friend and they never forgot him.

Larry will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Susan Smith; stepdaughter, Helen Heberlein; siblings, Philip (Karen) Little, Linda (James) Haack, Paul Little, Peter Little; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Aurora at Home Visiting Nurses for all of their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved