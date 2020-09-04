Lawrence J. Little

January 21, 1946 - August 31, 2020

RACINE - Lawrence J. "Larry" Little, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave, on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Aurora at Home Visiting Nurses for all of their loving and compassionate care.

