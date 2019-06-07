Lawrence J. Nitzke

July 11, 1946 - June 2, 2019

Lawrence (Larry) J. Nitzke, 72, Danville, IL passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Danville VA Hospital.

Larry was born to Harold and Blanche (Raschella) Nitzke on July 11, 1946, and they preceded him in death. Passing away just eight days apart, he was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Tyler Nitzke, on May 24, 2019. Larry is survived by his loving partner MaryKay Bruns; daughter Heidi Bullock; and granddaughter Amber Bullock. He looked forward with great anticipation to meeting his great granddaughter, Brooklynn Jean Slater, to be born in October.

Larry, a 1964 graduate of Park High School in Racine, WI, and was a member of the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps and the Elks Band during his public school years.

Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, proud of his four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from GEMCO in 2016 after 30 years of commitment and dedication.

Lifetime interests included the Green Bay Packers, family, theatre, gardening, and relaxing in his hammock. His volunteer work in retirement was marked by his weekly stint at the Vermilion County War Museum.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Drew Mentzer. Burial will be in the Danville National Cemetery. Full military rites will be presented by the Danville American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vermilion County War Museum.

