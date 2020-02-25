Lawrence Keith Kramer

August 15, 1936 - February 19, 2020

Lawrence Keith Kramer, 83, passed away February 19, 2020 at home. He was born August 15, 1936. He was born and raised in Burlington and attended Burlington schools.

He was the youngest son of Hugo and Esther (nee Watson) Kramer.

Lawrence served in the Air Force. He worked for the City of Burlington for many years.

He liked to hunt ducks and geese. He also liked to trap shoot and go muskie fishing.

He is survived by his brother, David (Beatrice) Kramer of Burlington, Wisconsin and sister, Mary Ludwig of Downey, Idaho. He is also survived by nieces and nephews; Dawn Gendrich, Debra Lange, Robert (Barbara) Kramer, Dorothy (Robert) McMillan, James Kramer, Joyce (Gary) Spillane and David (Lisa) Vos. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James Kramer and Kenneth Kramer.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Carol Reed for her help during this time.

A visitation for Lawrence will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 until 6PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

