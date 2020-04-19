Lawrence L. ""Larry"" McClure

1937 - 2020

Lawrence L. "Larry" McClure, Jr, age 82, passed away on April 13, 2020.

Born in Racine, WI on December 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Janis (Marks) McClure, Sr. He attended Case High School in Racine, WI and graduated from DePaul University in Chicago, IL.

Larry proudly served our country in the U. S. Army as Private First Class from April 24, 1957 until April 16, 1959 and received three U.S. Presidential Awards.

Larry owned and operated Butch McClure's Tavern, BuJoe's Tavern and Butch McClure's II Tavern.

Larry was a member of the Senior Action Council of Kenosha County, Polish Legion of American Veterans U.S.A., President of the Kenosha Tavern League of Wisconsin, President and two-year Secretary of Kiwanis in McHenry, IL and Chairman of Cancer Fund in McHenry IL.

Larry volunteered his time to drive cancereteran patients to and from their appointments in Milwaukee. He has coached little league baseball for several years and sponsored men's and women's softball teams in Kenosha and Racine. He loved being outdoors doing yard work and enjoying a good cigar.

Larry was very proud of his football and track days in high school. While in Germany for maneuvering of World War II, he played football and ran track where he broke his track record in the Army. He has taught a lot of children how to play those sports while in Germany. Larry took great joy in spending time attending his children and grandchildren's sports activities, school events, graduations, etc. He was a devoted, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. Larry was well known to his friends as "Butch". He had a heart of gold and always put others first.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Michael, Kelly, Janis and Erin; his grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan, Jessica, Tyler, Kylee, Ulisses, Yaretzi, Caitlyn, Gianna June, Gianna Marie and Natalia; his great grandchildren, Jordan, J'lynn and Jared; his great-great grandchildren, Sade, Alaina and Harper; his six step-children; his goddaughter, Wendy; his siblings, Lyndy, Michael, Sonja, Julie, Debbie and Colleen; his son-in-law Jaime (best friend); his daughter-in-law, Cindy; and many loving nieces, nephews and life-long friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny, Patrick and Dale, his great granddaughter, Elvina.

Funeral Services honoring Lawrence's life will be held at a later date. A drive-up viewing will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Avenue, on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Please enter the funeral home using the curbside southbound lane on 39th Ave. Private Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

