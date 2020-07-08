1/1
Lawrence "Dean" LaMarr
1966 - 2020
Lawrence "Dean" LaMarr

March 28, 1966 - July 1, 2020

OF RACINE - Lawrence "Dean" LaMarr, age 54, passed away July 1, 2020 at the Cancer Treatment of America. Lawrence was born in Racine on March 28, 1966, son of Harvey and Bernice (nee: Auman) LaMarr.

He graduated from Union Grove High School "Class of 1985". On September 5, 1992 Dean was united in marriage to the love of his life, Tammy Burdick. He was employed with YES Equipment Services. A gearhead at heart, Dean loved collecting tractors and cars and restoring them. He also was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.

Dean will be dearly missed by his wife of twenty-seven years, Tammy; sons, Cody LaMarr and Ross LaMarr; his mother, Bernice LaMarr; his twin brother, Gene LaMarr; sister-in-law, Heather (Rick) Schaefer; nieces, Alyssa (Dillon) Hufford, Colette Schaefer; his nephew, Justin Schaefer other relatives and dear friends. Dean was preceded in death by his father, Harvey and his niece, Megan LaMarr.

A celebration of Dean's life and a time to meet and greet with the family will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, from 1:00-4:00 PM. Memorials to the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectible Society, PO Box 134 Union Grove, WI have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Racine County Fairgrounds
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
