Lawrence "Larry" M. Galuska

June 18, 1943 - December 13, 2019

RAYMOND - Lawrence "Larry" M. Galuska, 76, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice House in Milwaukee.

He was born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1943, the son of the late Frank and Frances (nee: Matuszewski) Galuska. Larry was a 1961 graduate of Oconto Falls High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In November of 1969, Larry was united in marriage to Cindy DuVall. He worked for Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District as a Plant Control Operator for over 35 years.

Larry was a member of FFA. He enjoyed driving and working on cars, especially fast ones. Larry also enjoyed classic tractors and hunting, and he loved his dogs.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy, son Tim Galuska, and his daughter, Kimberly Galuska. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Lawrence will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 Noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at a later date.

For those wishing to remember Lawrence in a special way, memorials may be made to your local American Legion.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479