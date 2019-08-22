Lawrence "Butch" Spaight

March 11, 1952 - August 10, 2019

MUKWONAGO - Passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2019 at the age of 67 surround by family. He was born in Burlington, WI. Son of Jean (nee Baker) Spaight and the late John V. Spaight. Butch is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Judy (nee Karpen) Spaight; loving dad of Nichole (Randy) Mittelstaedt, Christopher (Stacy) Spaight, Geoffrey (fiance Jamie) Spaight, and Michael (girlfriend Kristin) Spaight; proud grandpa of Isabella, Sadie, and Savannah Mittelstaedt, and Sawyer Spaight; brother of Tim Spaight, Jimmy Spaight, Jane (Jim) Bodden, and Trish (Jeff) Lancaster. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In High School, Butch was a star quarterback on the football team and a standout basketball player on the court. He took that passion he had for basketball and poured it into the youth basketball teams that he coached in Mukwonago. Butch was also an accomplished golfer and very avid hunter which included Geese, Duck, and Deer. He was known by many for having an "eagle eye". After giving up golf because of health reasons, Butch became active in training his dogs Buddy and Lucky and doing filed trials with Buddy. Butch was a union carpenter and enjoyed travelling with Judy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home (930 Main St. Mukwonago) from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

To honor Butch's love for hunting, family request flowers be omitted and memorials can be made out to his wife Judy whom will be forwarding them on to one of two organizations. One will be Delta Waterfowl which will provide a youth hunt in Butch's honor. If desired memorials can be made in Butch's honor directly to Wisconsin Waterfowl Association which will be dedicated to the Learn to Hunt Waterfowl program. Memorials can be directed to WWA, P O Box 427, Wales Wisconsin 53183, or online at www.ducks.org via the shop link. Please note Butch's name in the customers note section at checkout.

