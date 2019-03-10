Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee F. Bauer. View Sign

RACINE - Lee F. Bauer, age 79, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Racine on July 11, 1939, son of the late Fred and Dorothy (nee: Noll) Bauer. Lee attended St. Rita grade school and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957” where he starred on their football team. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then went on to play football for UW-Eau Clair and attained a Business degree with a concentration in Accounting. He later played for the Racine Raiders. On June 5, 1965 in Eau Claire, WI, he was united in marriage to Louise A. Schultz. They shared thirty-six beautiful years together before she preceded him in death, May 27, 2001. Lee was employed with JI Case Co. for over thirty years before retiring in 2000. On December 6, 2004, Lee was married to Gloria Alanis. He was a member of the National Model Railroad Association and the JI Case 20 Year Club. Lee was an avid gardener, a model train enthusiast, and a voracious reader, who loved to travel. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Gloria; son, David Bauer (Kristen Glonek) of Racine; his siblings, Paul (Ronnie) Bauer, Ray (LouAnne) Bauer, Jim (Kay) Bauer; Gene (Marge) Bauer, Dorothy (Ken) Sack; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Patrick O’Brien, Sue (Larry) Vlasak; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and first wife, Lee was also preceded in death by his sister, Theresa O’Brien. Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday March 13, 2019, 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

